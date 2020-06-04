LA Galaxy responds to racist posts by player Aleksander Katai's wife – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Galaxy strongly denounced racist social media posts about George Floyd's protests by the wife of one of his players, Aleksander Katai.

Tea Katai, the wife of the 29-year-old Serbian midfielder, posted several racist and profane posts on Instagram calling for violence against protesters.

In one of the most egregious posts, Tea Katai posted a photo of a looter holding a shoe box with the title "Black Nikes Matter,quot;.

The posts have since been removed.

In a statement Wednesday night, the Galaxy said they would meet Katai on Thursday to determine their future with the team.

The statement said:

Earlier today, Tea Galaxy became aware of a series of racist and violent social media posts by Tea Katai, the wife of LA Galaxy midfielder Aleksandar Katai. LA Galaxy strongly condemned social posts and called for their immediate deletion. LA Galaxy strongly opposes racism of any kind, including racism that suggests violence or seeks to degrade the efforts of those seeking racial equality. “The LA Galaxy are with communities of color, and especially with the black community, in the protests and the fight against systemic racism, social inequality, intolerance and violence. LA Galaxy will hold a meeting with Katai on Thursday, June 4 and determine next steps. "Now is the time to reflect on our role in helping to combat racism in our community."

Katai also posted an apology on his Instagram page in which he characterized his wife's comments as "unacceptable,quot; and added that "his opinions are not the ones I share and are not tolerated by my family."

The Galaxy signed with Katai in December after spending two seasons with the Chicago Fire. He only played in two games for the Galaxy before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before that, he spent three seasons playing for Alavés in La Liga de España and three seasons with the Red Star of Belgrade in Serbia.