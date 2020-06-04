"La Ayuda" criticized for the tone of "white savior" as it becomes the number one movie on Netflix

The Independent employs more than 100 journalists worldwide to bring you news you can trust. Please consider a contribution or subscription.

Aid It has received new reviews after becoming the most watched Netflix movie in the United States.

The 2011 film was added to the streaming platform catalog on June 1.

By Wednesday, June 4, it had become the number one movie on the United States website, and was the sixth most watched show on film and television.

This surge in popularity prompted several Twitter users to point to the film's "white savior" tone, suggesting that other films would be more useful to people seeking to educate themselves about racism.





Aid It tells the story of a white woman who sets out to write a book telling the point of view of black maids in the 1960s in Mississippi.

Viola Davis, one of the movie's stars, said she regrets accepting a role in it due to the way the story is told.

"I just felt that the voices of the maids were not heard at the end of the day," she said. The New York Times in 2018

"I know Aibileen. I know Minny [two maidens in the movie]. They are my grandmother. They are my mom. And I know that if you make a movie that the whole premise is based on, I want to know how it feels to work for whites and raise children in 1963, I want to know how you really feel about it. I never heard that in the course of the movie. "

Twitter users seemed to echo Davis' impressions, with one person writing: "Aid it's a great movie, but when will we stop giving more white savior movies? And the fact that this movie is really a trend lets me know that everyone has a fucking idea of ​​who saves whom. "

"Aid this is the complex white savior, but they are not ready to have that conversation, "commented another person.























