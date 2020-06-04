Kylie Jenner Named Top-Paid Celebrity, But She's Not A Billionaire Forbes Claims

Reuters reported today that Kylie Jenner and Kanye West topped Forbes' list of highest-paid celebrities, yet big names like Lionel Messi and Roger Federer were ahead of them.

According to finance magazine, Jenner took home $ 590 million in the past year, and the vast majority of that money came from the sale of her 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty last year.

As previously reported, Jenner was accused of inflating her numbers after Forbes named her as the world's youngest billionaire. After the media analyzed Coty's sale data, they stated that Kylie was not a billionaire as they thought.

Jenner reportedly said in her own statement that the business magazine's original estimate reached its number of a variety of "inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions." Kanye, on the other hand, reportedly made around $ 170 million, the vast majority of which comes from his deal with Adidas.

As most know, Kanye has worked with Adidas for years at shoe brand Yeezy. Additionally, Kanye was named as the highest-earning musician after Elton John, who brought home a whopping $ 81 million during his final tour.

As a side note, Forbes claimed that the Celebrity Top 100 accumulated approximately $ 6.1 billion before tax, which decreased by $ 200 million, likely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kylie Jenner fans know that her title of "youngest self-made billionaire,quot; has already been controversial on several fronts, even when social media accusers laughed at the term "self-made."

Many people online argued that it was not a "self-made,quot; fortune due to the fact that it was born into a family with tremendous wealth. More importantly, Twitter and IG users argued that much of the Kardashian-Jenner brand had already been built by Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

According to the argument, Kylie simply used her position to capitalize on the pre-existing Kardashian-Jenner brand. Furthermore, his role in keeping up with the Kardashians It certainly helped her accumulate followers.

Ad

Other fans argued against this theory, saying that regardless of how Jenner built up her massive following, she still took the right action to receive payment.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

3