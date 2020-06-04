Kylie Jenner Named Best-Paid Celebrity Of 2020 After Accused Of Faking Her Wealth

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; It has been named Forbes' highest-paid celebrity this year after the magazine revoked its billionaire status.

Kylie Jenner He has topped Forbes magazine's highest-paid celebrity list for 2020, despite the magazine's editors questioning the real value of his business empire.

Kylie is high on the list despite questions about the true scale of her fortune, and experts value her earnings at $ 590 million after she pocketed $ 540 million before tax by selling 51 percent of her signature Kylie Cosmetics to beauty retailer Coty.

The reality star topped the list on Thursday, June 4, 2020 just days after Forbes published an article titled "Inside Kylie Jenner's Web of Lies" and "Why She's Not a Billionaire Anymore." He alleged that the 22-year-old had rudely inflated the value of her cosmetic company in falsified tax documents to defraud the magazine's prestigious list of billionaires. She denies the claims.

His brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West It ranks second in the overview with $ 170 million thanks to its earnings from its Yeezy sneaker deal with Adidas, which now dwarfs its music revenue.

At three is the tennis legend Roger Federer with earnings of $ 106.3 million, just ahead of the soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at $ 105 million. In fifth place is the great rival of Cristiano, a player of FC Barcelona. Lionel Messi with $ 104 million.

The rest of the top ten is made up of actor and filmmaker. Tyler Perry ($ 97 million), Brazilian soccer teacher Neymar ($ 95.5 million), shock athlete Howard Stern ($ 90 million), basketball icon Lebron James ($ 88.2 million), and action hero Dwayne "The rock"Johnson ($ 87.5 million).

Together, the top 100 on the list earned $ 6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $ 200 million drop since 2019, after the Covid-19 global pandemic resulted in the cancellation of concerts, sporting events, and productions of movies around the world.