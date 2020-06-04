Kyle Shanahan praises Colin Kaepernick, feels he deserves admiration for taking position – Up News Info

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan praised former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for trying to bring up the issue of racism and police brutality with his protests during the national anthem in the 2016 season.

Problems related to Kaepernick's stance have resurfaced this week as many league players and teams have been protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was a black man who was handcuffed when a police officer pressed a knee to his neck for several minutes. Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees also apologized Thursday after being criticized for reiterating his opposition to the Kaepernick protest.

"What I was doing was a big problem," Shanahan said of Kaepernick on Thursday. "Whether you disagree with how he did it or not doesn't matter. Three years have passed and there are still some people who don't understand what his message was. Too many people don't understand the message everyone has been giving for a long time, and Colin did. made him stronger than anyone. People should respect him a lot for that and admire him. "

Kaepernick protested police brutality and racism during the 2016 season with the 49ers by kneeling down during the national anthem. He was joined by several teammates and others throughout the league.

Shanahan came to San Francisco as a coach the following year and wanted to take a different direction as a quarterback. Kaepernick canceled his contract before he was released and has not since been signed by another team.

A handful of players protested in the following years, but last season had mostly vanished. Shanahan said the organization led by CEO Jed York would support any player who participated in a protest this season.

"I am in favor of protests, I am in favor of change," he said. “I hope that the protests will cause change. Whatever we have to do to get the change, I am in favor. I know our organization is, I know Jed is, I know our players are. We always have been. "

Shanahan said he has been talking to his players all week about the issues surrounding Floyd's murder and said it is important that whites are not "ignorant,quot; about the prevalence of racism and understand that blacks are afraid.

He said that there has been talk about what the team can do to address issues and said the most important thing is to emphasize the importance of voting and provide good examples for young people.

"We would like to do something collectively as a team," he said. "That is something we are still discussing. But the main thing is how you do it now, how you do it in a week and how you do it every day of your life."

Shanahan said the NFL is not immune to criticism on race issues. The league has only four minority head coaches and only two general managers. Of the 13 coaching starts in the past two seasons, only two have gone to minorities, with Miami hiring Brian Flores in 2019 and Washington hiring Ron Rivera this offseason after he was fired in Carolina.

There were eight minority head coaches in 2014. The league announced changes last month to strengthen the "Rooney Rule," which was passed in 2003 to increase diversity among coaches and in the main office.

How the hell are there only four black coaches out of 32 head coaches. How are there only two GMs? Shanahan said. "Most of our players are black. So the fact that there are so few, that is not debatable. I don't know if people openly think they are doing it. But that's the problem. That number is not debatable. That is a problem. I think we talk about it a lot. It is something that has to improve. "

Shanahan's staff includes a US Arab defensive coordinator at Robert Saleh, a black special teams coordinator at Richard Hightower and an openly gay assistant at Katie Sowers.

"We have everything," Shanahan said. "It is not just about showing people that we are trying to be diverse. It is just because I have been around these people and they are really good at what they do and we cannot win without these people. This is how it works."