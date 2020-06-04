KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian talks about racism and her responsibility as a mother to teach her children everything about her privilege

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she is taking real steps to make sure her children can have a better future. Kourtney Kardashian addressed the current situation in the United States and revealed that, as a mother, she also has a responsibility to teach her three little ones everything about their white privilege.

Kourt shared the heartfelt message on his chosen social media platform and emphasized that it is really important that he discuss racial inequality in the country with his youth, no matter how uncomfortable it may be.

‘As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that may make them feel sad or insecure. The pain and suffering inflicted by racism are not a thing of the past and I have a responsibility to speak to my children honestly and frequently, even when the truth is uncomfortable. I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and take the time to learn and talk about Black History, well over a short month a year, "said the founder of Poosh.

As KUWK fans know, Kourtney shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick, ages 5, 7, and 10.

The concerned mother also referred to the senseless murder of George Floyd by the police and shared her hopes that she can 'encourage other mothers to join me in using this tragedy as a learning lesson, to allow our children feel comfortable enough to talk to us. anything. Allow the conversation without judging and learn from our children too. We don't know everything. My kids sometimes ask questions that I don't know the answers to, so we explore them together. "

The Kardashian made it very clear that she has always been on the right side of things, but still feels she has a lot to learn.

As a result, she mentioned that she will educate herself more on the subject in order to be a better mother, aunt, friend and person in general.



