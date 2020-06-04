Kristen Bell vows to raise daughters to be anti-racist amid Black Lives Matter movement

WENN

Dax Shepard's wife hopes that her daughters will grow up to become morally committed women as she is teaching them about the importance of being true to themselves.

Kristen bell He doesn't care how his daughters identify themselves sexually, or what decisions they make in their careers as they grow, as long as you raise them to be anti-racist.

The 39-year-old actress shares daughters Delta and Lincoln with her husband. Dax Shepardand talked about teaching her daughters about the importance of being true to themselves during an interview with Channel Q.

"I know I don't care how my daughters will grow in their careers, what their sexual choices will be, what their love decisions will be," she explained. "I just want to love them because we have a trip on this planet and what's the damn point of spending it hating?"

"I know in my bones that human beings are human beings. And that love is love, and love is never something you challenge, and that you must seek equality to have happiness in your life. So why would I care who loves Who? It's none of my business. "

Also, Kristen and Dax are doing their best to raise their daughters as "morally covered women." That is particularly prevalent after the tragic death of African American George Lloyd at the hands of white police officers, and the "Veronica Mars"Star is certain that her daughters will grow" formidable and stubborn. "

"I will raise anti-racists," he insisted. "My husband and I are very stubborn; we talk a lot. Our children are a nightmare. They are a nightmare because they will tell you your opinion. We constantly joke about the fact that we are raising two girls to be a nightmare for 18 years. But God bless you when we send them out into the world, they will be formidable, stubborn, kind and morally compassionate women, and I am so thankful for that. "