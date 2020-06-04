Kristen Bell promises to raise her daughters to be "anti-racist,quot;

Michael Buckner / Variety / Shutterstock
Kristen bell It is opening.
Talking with The morning beat, the Frozen Star shared how she's been having conversations with her and her husband Dax Shepardthe daughters of Lincoln, 7 and Delta, 5, about social injustice and how she has promised to raise them to be "anti-racist,quot;.
"I've been trying to figure out how to talk about it publicly, but I've been having a lot of conversations with my kids about what's going on right now because I think part of the problem is discomfort and just because you're uncomfortable that can never be the reason why which a solution is not found, "he explained. "But I think a lot of people are uncomfortable about how to talk to children about it."
"We don't need the black community to guide us right now, they are trying to survive," Bell continued. "We need to understand it as white Americans. So one thing that I think is important is talking to my kids about this."
One way that the Veronica Mars Alum has been raising her children by honestly discussing the Black Lives Matter protests. "I showed my daughters some of the images that are happening right now because I think they have more durability and more resistance than we give them credit for," she explained. "I specifically showed them the parallel of what was happening in Michigan, where there were white people screaming in front of the cops, holding guns and nothing happening, in front of people sitting on the ground protesting peacefully, being gassed." .
"I said,‘ What kind of problems do you see with this photo? Tell me what you are seeing now, "Bell continued. "And we had a very honest, awkward conversation about what was happening right now because I will, this, you can put it on my tombstone, I will raise anti-racists. I will. I will talk about it with them forever."
In addition to addressing current events, the mother of two is also using her new children's book. The world needs more purple people, which teaches children about racism and equality, to educate their family and others.
"One of the reasons we wrote the book, obviously, the world's temperature was not like this when we wrote the book, but the whole message of the book is to look for the similarity, and I realize that that is not always an option and You know, you can make a thousand holes in that theory, but I think when you are a child, you have to remember yourself because evolution tells us to look for differences, we want to separate ourselves into groups that look like us, "Bell shared. "I want to talk to my children about the search for equality and that equality comes in the form of values of personality and action, not colors."
Concluding the interview on a motivational note, Bell encouraged listeners to start a dialogue with loved ones and take action. "He tucks his hair behind his ear and shows an open ear and a physical presence," he said. "Talking about it is a wonderful first step within white communities. Bringing it to the table, don't look away because it's uncomfortable."
The good place Star added: "I am having it with my children. It can be done. They are five and seven. And can I tell you? They understand. They understand why when they are adults, they will put their body between their black brothers and sisters and someone trying to brutalize them if if necessary. They know that is what they will do and they are five and seven years old. "
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."