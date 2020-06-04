Kristen Bell promises to raise her daughters to be "anti-racist,quot;

Kristen bell It is opening.

Talking with The morning beat, the Frozen Star shared how she's been having conversations with her and her husband Dax Shepardthe daughters of Lincoln, 7 and Delta, 5, about social injustice and how she has promised to raise them to be "anti-racist,quot;.

"I've been trying to figure out how to talk about it publicly, but I've been having a lot of conversations with my kids about what's going on right now because I think part of the problem is discomfort and just because you're uncomfortable that can never be the reason why which a solution is not found, "he explained. "But I think a lot of people are uncomfortable about how to talk to children about it."

"We don't need the black community to guide us right now, they are trying to survive," Bell continued. "We need to understand it as white Americans. So one thing that I think is important is talking to my kids about this."