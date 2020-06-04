Krist Novoselic Believes Donald Trump Wants Peace Amid Black Lives Protests

WENN

Criticized for praising POTUS's strong and direct speech, the former bassist of Nirvana insists that he does not endorse a major party or candidate or endorse an authoritarian state.

Former Nirvana star Krist Novoselic is clarifying the comments he made in support of the American leader Donald trump, insisting that he believes the president is fighting for peace amid protests by the United States' Black Lives Matter.

The US leader sparked controversy during a press conference on Monday (June 1) when he threatened to mobilize the US military in an effort to end violent protests following the death of George Floyd.

The statement received vocal support from former Nirvana bassist, who turned to Facebook to applaud Trump's stance.

"Wow! I know many of you can't stand it, yet Trump kicked him out of the park with this speech," he wrote. "Social media and television are looped images of social collapse. I agree, the president should not send troops to the states, and legally could not do it anyway, yet his tone in this speech is strong and direct. "

The musician was showered with violent reactions and returned to social media on Wednesday to explain his comments.

"As a declared independent, I do not endorse an important party or candidate," he wrote, "and it seems crazy to have to say this, but I do not support fascism and I do not support an authoritarian state." I believe in a civilized society and that we all have to work to achieve it. Love and thanks to anyone who cares about reading this. "

He also clarified why he supported Trump's statement, noting that he believed the president was speaking to those who want peace.

"Most Americans want peace in their communities, and President Trump spoke of this desire," he wrote. "It doesn't matter the legal details that few understand: Trump said he would stop the violence and this speaks to many."

Floyd, an African-American man, died May 25 in Minnesota after a police officer crushed his neck with his leg. The tragedy has sparked protests across the United States and around the world.