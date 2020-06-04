Kourtney Kardashian: How am I teaching my children about white privilege

Kourtney Kardashian You are sharing how you are taking a step forward to ensure a better tomorrow for your children.

In a candid Instagram post shared on Thursday, E! The reality star explained why it is so important to have honest conversations with her three children about racial inequality, even if she feels "uncomfortable."

"As a mother," Kourtney wrote, "there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that may make them feel sad or insecure. The pain and suffering inflicted by racism are not a thing of the past and I have a responsibility to speak to my children honestly and frequently, even when the truth is uncomfortable. "

"I have to make sure they understand what it means to have the privilege of white people and take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just a short month a year," he continued.

The founder of Poosh shares three children with Scott Disick: Mason Disick10 Penelope Disick, 7 and Reick Disick5.