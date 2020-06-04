Kourtney Kardashian: How am I teaching my children about white privilege

Kourtney Kardashian You are sharing how you are taking a step forward to ensure a better tomorrow for your children.
In a candid Instagram post shared on Thursday, E! The reality star explained why it is so important to have honest conversations with her three children about racial inequality, even if she feels "uncomfortable."
"As a mother," Kourtney wrote, "there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that may make them feel sad or insecure. The pain and suffering inflicted by racism are not a thing of the past and I have a responsibility to speak to my children honestly and frequently, even when the truth is uncomfortable. "
"I have to make sure they understand what it means to have the privilege of white people and take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just a short month a year," he continued.
The founder of Poosh shares three children with Scott Disick: Mason Disick10 Penelope Disick, 7 and Reick Disick5.
In response to the police murder of George FloydKourtney said she hopes "to encourage other mothers to join me in using this as a learning lesson for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to talk to us about anything."
"Allow the conversation without judgment," he added, "and learn from our children as well. We don't know everything. My children sometimes ask questions that they may not know the answers to, so we explore them together."
Despite feeling that she "has always been on the right side of this," Kourtney admitted in her post that she still has "a lot to learn,quot; and wants to "educate me even more, so I can be a better mother, a better aunt to my nieces. and nephews, a best friend and a better person. "
On Wednesday, June 3, the 41-year-old promised on behalf of Poosh that the lifestyle and wellness brand "will continue the conversation when racism and inequality are no longer a trending topic."
Additionally, Poosh donated to the NAACP and Project Bail.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."