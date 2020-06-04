Kordell Stewart, App State and more: Michigan's most heartbreaking football losses

The "Miracle in Michigan,quot; is just one example.

Michigan football has suffered so many last-minute losses over the years, and they are the type that recur in a cycle for years. No college football fan base has that many heartbreaking losses of that magnitude.

ESPN will replay that game on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. It's a chance to relive Kordell Stewart's legendary Hail Mary in 1994. It's a game that Wolverines fans could avoid. New York Times bestselling author John U. Bacon, who has written several books on the show, put it best last summer.

"For a show that seeks to be boringly conservative, do things the right way, and stay in the spotlight, the amount of drama attributed to Michigan is surprising," Bacon told Sporting News. "Some of that is pure luck. Kordell Stewart, Appalachian State and many other games you can think of are immensely painful losses."

Many of them occurred in the last minute or overtime, and are still just as painful to watch. Sporting News ranked 12 heartbreaking losses in Michigan, and we didn't include the 2006 Ohio State-Michigan matchup when Shawn Crable was called to a late hit at Troy Smith with 6:49 remaining in the fourth quarter. That one also sticks.

These dozens of losses were reduced to cable, and still hurt in Ann Arbor. We did it right?

12. A-Train babbles

Final score: No. 21 Northwestern 54, No. 12 Michigan 51

When: November 4, 2000

What happened: The Wolverines had a 51-46 lead in the final minute at No. 21 Northwestern, and Anthony Thomas seemed to split for the first game. However, Thomas lost control of the ball and the Wildcats recovered. Zak Kustok's TD pass to Sam Simmons with 20 seconds remaining gave Northwestern an exciting victory. That loss cost the Wolverines the Big Ten absolute championship.

11. Johnny Johnson

Final score: Illinois 24, No. 13 Michigan 21

When: October 23, 1993

What happened: Michigan led Illinois 17-7 in the fourth quarter in what appeared to be another Big Ten victory, but Johnny Johnson caused the Illini to return in the fourth quarter with two touchdown touchdowns. Johnson hit Jim Klein for the game-winning TD with 34 seconds left for the surprise.

10. Oliver's 51-yard boot

Final score: No. 8 Notre Dame 29, No. 14 Michigan 27

When: September 20, 1980

What happened: Michigan had a 27-26 lead with 41 seconds remaining, but Notre Dame first-year quarterback Blair Kiel led a campaign of despair, and Harry Oliver kicked a last-second field goal to hit the Irish. a 29-27 win at South Bend.

9. Santo Toledo

Final score: Toledo 13, Michigan 10

When: October 11, 2008

What happened: Michigan had a 24-0 record against MAC opponents until a shocking 13-10 loss to Toledo in Rich Rodríguez's first season. K.C. Lopata missed a potential draw field goal with four seconds remaining for a shocking loss at the Casa Grande.

8. Howard Stumbled

Final score: Michigan State 28, No. 1 Michigan 27

When: October 13, 1990

What happened: Michigan opted for two after a TD pass with six seconds left, and Elvis Grbac looked for Desmond Howard on a slant. Michigan state defender Eddie Brown grabbed Howard, who dropped the ball in the end zone. The loss cost the Wolverines an outright Big Ten championship in Gary Moeller's first season.

7. Spartan Bob

When: November 3, 2001

Final score: Michigan State 26, No. 6 Michigan 24

What happened: Michigan State's Jeff Smoker hurried to the end zone and was stopped at the subway line in the closing seconds. Smoker managed to shoot the ball with a second left, but Wolverines fans will always wonder why that last second took so long. However, Michigan State scorer Bob Stehlin earned his nickname when Smoker threw the game-winning TD pass to T.J. Duckett on the final play.

6. tiebreaker

Final score: No. 1 Ohio State 10, No. 4 Michigan 10

When: November 24, 1973

What happened: Michigan kicker Mike Lantry had two opportunities to give the Wolverines the lead in the final 1:06 against the Buckeyes. Lantry missed 54 and 52 yards, however, and Michigan had to settle for a draw. That worsened when the Big Ten voted to send the Ohio State to the Rose Bowl over the Wolverines, an argument that still resonates between both fan bases today.

5. Game of the century

Final score: No. 1 Iowa 12, No. 2 Michigan 10

When: October 19, 1985

What happened: The Wolverines and Hawkeyes faced each other in the Game of the Century, and Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines in a field goal campaign with a 10-9 lead in the fourth quarter, but Chuck Long responded with the game's winning unit. Rob Houghtlin kicked his fourth field goal of the day in the last second for a 12-10 victory at Kinnick Stadium.

4. The place

Final score: No. 2 Ohio State 30, No. 3 Michigan 27, 2 OT

When: November 26, 2016

What happened: The Wolverines and Buckeyes played a double-overtime classic at The Shoe, and Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett took a fourth and 1 goalkeeper to the left. Barrett was short? Michigan fans will always believe that, but the ruling was confirmed and Curtis Samuel scored the game's winning TD on the next play. This was Harbaugh's best chance to beat the Buckeyes as a coach in the past five years.

3. Miracle in Michigan

Final score: No. 7 Colorado 27, No. 4 Michigan 26

When: September 24, 1994

What happened: Colorado had time for one more play, and that's when Kordell Stewart threw a pass that covered more than 70 yards in the air. The ball was thrown into Michael Westbrook's arms for a game-winning TD and one of Hail Mary's greatest passes of all time in front of a stunned Michigan stadium.

2. Punt Fumble

Final score: No. 7 Michigan State 27, No. 12 Michigan 23

When: October 17, 2015

What happened: The Wolverines seemed to have a victory over the state's rival Spartans who had 10 seconds left in the game. However, Michigan player Blake O'Neill threw a punt, and Jalen Watts-Jackson picked up the ball and raced into the end zone for a tiebreaker touchdown that remains one of the wildest finals in history. of college football. What could overcome that?

1. Application status

Final score: September 1, 2007

When: Appalachian State 34, No. 5 Michigan 32

What happened: The Mountaineers achieved the biggest surprise from an FCS team by entering the Big House and eliminating the Wolverines. Julian Rauch kicked the field goal off the lead with 26 seconds remaining, but Michigan still had a chance to win when Chad Henne connected with Mario Manningham for a 46-yard gain. Appalachian state's Corey Lynch blocked Jason Gingell's 37-yard field goal attempt on the next play. That put an end to what Michigan fans now simply call "The Horror."