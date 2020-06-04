Kim Kardashian's message on the issue of black lives criticized by Trump's husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shared a message about Black Lives Matter on her official Instagram account, but not everyone praises her statement. Kim Kardashian is married to Kanye West, the couple just celebrated this sixth wedding anniversary on May 24, 2020 and they have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Although Kim's children are mixed-race, people did not hesitate to point out that Kanye West has said nothing about George Floyd and is an outspoken advocate for President Donald Trump. Due to Kanye's silence and his support for President Trump, people immediately called Kim Kardashian's statement hypocritical. Many also noted that Kim Kardashian has been to the White House multiple times and referred to her as "Donald Trump's friend."

“For years, with every horrible murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the color my skin color gives me has often left me. I feel like this is not a fight I can really face alone, ”she wrote. "Not today, not anymore. Like many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am enraged and disgusted. I am exhausted by the anguish I feel when I see mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was killed or unjustly locked up for being black. "

You can see Kim Kardashian's full statement below.

One person left the following comment in Kim's comment section.

"HOLD YOUR HUSBAND KIM ACCOUNT. WHY KANYE AS A BLACK MAN IS NOT TALKING ABOUT THESE PROBLEMS! YEEZY SZN 8 CAN GO TO HELL!"

Another person shared similar feelings.

"YEEZY SZN 8 CAN GO TO HELL !!!!!"

Another commenter left the following.

"Kanye and Kim, call your friend Trump and tell him to stop telling governors to use force against protesters, and instead invite victims (sic) families to the White House and listen to them. And create better laws. "

At this point, it doesn't appear that Kim or Kanye have spoken to President Donald Trump about police reform, and although Kim Kardashian released a statement about Black Lives Matter and George Floyd, Kanye West remains silent.

What do you think of those who criticize Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for their response to the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests?

Ad

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

5 5