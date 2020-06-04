Khloe Kardashian wore a torn white outfit while joking about her weekly face transplant

Khloe Kardashian wore a torn white suit while joking about her "weekly face transplant,quot; to someone who left a comment on her photo. Khloe shared several photos of herself with her hair tied back in a ponytail down to her waist as she posed in the suit. Khloe stood up against a light background. The off-white garment is called the Blue Tie-Dye Turtleneck Bodysuit and retails for approximately $ 400. It features a mix of shades of light blue, purple, and pink with a cloud print that complements the background tones in the photo. The suit is made of stretch polyamide (nylon) and elastane (spandex) fabric and has long sleeves and a high neck collar. The sleeves have grooves so you can pass your thumb. You can see Khloe's thumb through the slot on the sleeve in the second photo in the slide show below.

Khloe received many positive comments about the photo slideshow that included two images and a video. Khloe kept her makeup light and natural looking and showed complementary earrings with the outfit. Her nails were long and well cared for and painted a pale pale yellow. Khloe shared the photos with her 113 million Instagram followers and more than 800,000 liked the photos.

You can check out the slide show that Khloe Kardashian shared with her fans below.

Khloe has received a lot of attention from her followers due to her changing appearance. She addressed these comments in a comment on the same photos. Someone answered Khloe's photo and asked her the following question.

"Why do you look so different in all your photos?"

Many people were surprised when Khloe Kardashian replied.

Khloe stated the following.

"From my weekly facial transplant clearly."

You can see that comment and Khloe's answer below.

What do you think of Khloe Kardashian's off-white outfit? Were you surprised that she responded to the comment by questioning her changing appearance? Since Khloe Kardashian wore the off-white turtleneck, it has been sold in stores across the country.

