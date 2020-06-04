Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, T.I. Respect George Floyd at the Memorial Service

Instagram

The Minnesota governor, state senator, and civil rights leaders joined celebrities in the first of three memorial services planned for the victim of police brutality.

Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddishand Tyrese Gibson He led famous mourners at the first of three planned memorial services for the victim of murdered police brutality George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Rappers joined the stars Master P, Ludacrisand YOU."Blackish"star Marsai Martinproducer Will packerMinnesota Vikings American football players Kyle Rudolph and Alexander Mattisonand former basketball star Stephen Jackson, a close friend of Floyd & # 39; s, as well as the Governor of Minnesota Tim walzstate senator Amy Klobucharand civil rights leaders Revd. Jesse Jackson and Revd. Al Sharpton, who delivered a passionate eulogy and introduced some of the celebrities present.

Floyd was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, 2020 when a police officer Derek Chauvin He knelt down on his neck for almost nine minutes, knocking him unconscious after he repeatedly told police that he was struggling to breathe. The memorial service included eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the time it took Floyd to die of suffocation.

Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but on the eve of the service, the charge was promoted to second-degree murder, while the three officers who stood up and watched their colleague kill Floyd now They are in custody accused of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a serious crime, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with guilty negligence.

All three appeared in court Thursday when a bond of $ 1 million was set for each of them.

Hart, one of those attending the Memorial, was one of the loudest celebrities who pushed for the arrest of the four police officers: he condemned their actions on Twitter and insisted that his dismissal from the force was not enough.

"You cannot ask for peace if you are not willing to give JUSTICE … people want JUSTICE (sic)," Hart wrote. "It's that simple … Throw all those cops in jail NOOOOOWWW. That's taking action … Blank !!!! This is what we want to see … JUSTICE."

Floyd's death sparked 10 days of unrest in the United States and other cities around the world when activists took to the streets to demand justice and end police brutality.