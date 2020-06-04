Kenya Moore The latest post related to George Floyd has RHOA fans who say they see housewives for who they really are these days

Kenya Moore's post related to George Floyd's murder had some people in the comments saying that these days, they saw the true nature of RHOA ladies. Take a look at the post below.

"I am looking at the different ATL housewives that I have been following for years … I see one, in particular, who is most concerned about her 'followers' and her fake marriage and then speaks out against and supports her brothers and sisters during this time … She chattered about her stores and so we wouldn't forget, she bragged about her triumph checks We ALL see her and I have stopped following and she has lost all respect for me Thank you for highlighting about the rest! Thanks for being authentic. See you and support you! Ista #istandwithyou ', Kenya captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘Why are we passing out on a day that is voting day for some states? DID SOMEONE THINK THIS BLACKOUT TUESDAY THROUGH? I am so confused. TODAY we should all say VOTE! Can you use your platform to remind people to VOTE today in those states? TODAY'S PRIMARY ELECTIONS: DC, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island. VOTE! PLEASE POST TO VOTE! "

Someone said, "Thank you for using your platform,quot; #TwirlToFreedom, "and another follower posted this:" Tell people to vote. The blackout on voting day is a @thekenyamoore setting. "

A commenter said: ‘Noooooo🤦🏽‍♀️ It's voting day! WE WILL NOT BE SILENT! Yesterday, POTUS ordered the military to go to war with the citizens of the United States. WE WILL NOT BE SILENT! The police in every city of our protests are driving TF crazy. WE WILL NOT BE SILENT! "

Another follower said: Algunos Some love you, Kenya! I want you to know that your life is important to me and that you are appreciated and loved. I am with you in solidarity. "

Someone else posted this: Gracias Thank you for using your platform to spread the word and support a nation that desperately needs healing! I've always been a fan of yours, but this is amazing! Once again, thank you. & # 39;

Ad

Apart from this, Kenya has been sharing photos of their beautiful girl, Brooklyn Daly, which they have astonished admirers.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0