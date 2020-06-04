Kendall Jenner despised by Harry Styles girl amid Black Live Matter protests

CBS

One of the friends of the One Direction star visits the member of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; after he and his friends march for the Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner was criticized by a friend of his former lover Harry Styles& # 39; s. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star was swept up in her silence about racially fueled police brutality and her controversial Pepsi ad.

Harry joined the protest in Los Angeles, California with several friends. As the images circulated online, fans apparently noticed one of her friends who looked like the 24-year-old runaway brunette star.

His friend quickly shot him down and despised the reality star in the process. "For those who wonder if any of us are Kendall, no, hahaha," wrote the friend before digging into the model. "She was not at the protest. She was looking for a Pepsi."

Harry Styles' friend shares a photo from a protest in Los Angeles

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner were romantically linked for the first time in 2013 after being seen on a date night in West Hollywood after their separation from Taylor Swift. Despite hanging out on numerous occasions, they never confirmed or denied the romance rumors.

The closest they publicly talked about their relationship was in 2019 when they made a "Fill Your Guts or Spill Your Guts" game in "The Late Late Show with James CordenShe asked, "I'm dying to know this, what songs from your last album were about me? "But he refused to divulge anything and chose to eat filthy cod sperm.

Kendall moved in with the basketball star Devin Booker. They have been seen together several times.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Harry is single but has a history of dating Hollywood and the beauties of the track. the Only one direction The star is apparently famous for its smooth movements. Sia once revealed that he flirted with her.

"That little guy has a few moves because he has loot. He caught me when I was 35 or something, and he was 21. I know, I got dizzy," he said in an interview in a magazine. "I heard it from a lot of girls. He has smooth movements because he's a charming young man. But I certainly felt like I turned bright red."