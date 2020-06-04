Keanu Reeves teams up with Alex Winter to greet San Dimas High School graduates

Introducing themselves in a special SDHS message posted on YouTube, the stars of & # 39; Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure & # 39; remember that his characters were former students of the school.

Up News Info –

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter honored the seniors at San Dimas High School in California with a virtual greeting on Wednesday (June 3), reminding fans that his characters in "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" were alumni.

Introducing himself in a special SDHS message posted on YouTube, Winter said: "We know this is a difficult time right now and you have to make this virtual graduation. We want to wish you the best of luck in the future."

His co-star added: "Congratulations to the class of 2020 graduates. Well done."

Winter closed the short message by saying, "San Dimas High School football does rule, but more importantly, we wanted to tell them to be great for each other," while Reeves added, "And party!" citing one of the most famous lines from the cult movie.

<br />

The actors returned to work as clueless students at San Dimas High School for "Bill and Ted's Fake Journey" in 1991 and a third movie.Bill and Ted face the music"It is scheduled for release later this year.