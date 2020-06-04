It is a difficult time for high school graduates, whose traditional cap and gown ceremonies have become virtually virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the virtual ceremony at San Dimas High School lit up with an appearance by the school's most famous students: Bill Preston and Ted Logan, aka Keanu Reeves (Ted) and Alex Winter (Bill), who performed on Zoom for Offer a brief inspiration to the Class of 2020.

Time Travelers and Air Guitar Experts, who appeared in the 1989 film Bill and Ted's excellent adventure and its sequels, appeared in character for his cameo.

"We know this is a difficult time right now and you have to do this virtual graduation," said Winter. "We want to wish him the best of luck in the future."

"Well done," added Reeves.

"Most importantly, we wanted to tell them to be great with each other," said Winter.

"And party," Reeves finished.

The duo's third adventure, Bill and Ted face the music, is slated for August 21, though the release dates are very fluid right now.

Written by original Bill and Ted Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon write, the film was directed by galaxy search director Dean Parisot. William Sadler, Kid Cudi, Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch co-star.