Kate Beckinsale criticizes "grumpy,quot; All lives matter Comment

Kate Beckinsale it's not slowing down
The actress recently took to Instagram to share a post seeking justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by the Louisville Police. And, after one of his followers left a comment for All Lives Matter, Beckinsale was quick to condemn them.
"Ok now do it David dorn. #alllivesmatter, "the fan wrote, referring to the recent death of the retired St. Louis police captain that occurred during a protest.
Beckinsale replied: "What is really sad is that they insist on a publication about the death of a woman and say 'what about someone else' really hurts the person you are trying to enlighten. It is a tragedy from f-king too, but you will prevent people from honoring him, as he is being mean and co-opts him with a slogan that offends. "
"Serve you better," he continued, "All of these deaths are tragic and EVERYONE could have been prevented. EVERYONE. Someone who posts about one does not mean not caring about the other. Don't fight where there is no fight, it is disrespecting both and everyone."
In the wake of George Floyd & # 39;After death, several celebrities have turned to social media to educate fans about why they shouldn't say "all lives matter." On Wednesday, Ashton Kutcher He shared an emotional video on Instagram explaining why the phrase is being misused in a broader conversation about race.
"When it comes to Black Lives Matter, I think what the people who write 'All Lives Matter' need to understand is that for some people … black lives don't matter at all," he said as he fought for hold back tears "So for us, the lives of blacks matter. So even if you have the best intentions by saying, 'All lives matter,' remember: For some people, the lives of blacks don't matter at all."
Seth Rogen, on the other hand, took a different approach. After urging fans to stop following him if they disagreed with his request for racial justice, the Very bad The actor responded to those who challenged him with comments from All Lives Matter.
"I like & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39;" wrote one person, to which he replied: "I like f – k,quot;. Another commenter chimed in, writing, "All lives matter, we all bleed red !!!!!", which received another fiery response from Rogen: "F – k off. Facts !!!!
In a moving post, Billie eilish He also criticized all supporters of All Lives Matter, saying, "If I hear one more white person say, 'I WANT EVERYTHING' once more, I will lose my mind," he wrote. "Shut your mouth? No one says your life is not difficult. No one says literally anything about you. All you do is find a way to do everything about yourself."
She continued, "This is not about you. Stop doing everything about yourself. You are not in need. You are not in danger."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."