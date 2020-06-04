Kate Beckinsale criticizes "grumpy,quot; All lives matter Comment

Kate Beckinsale it's not slowing down

The actress recently took to Instagram to share a post seeking justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by the Louisville Police. And, after one of his followers left a comment for All Lives Matter, Beckinsale was quick to condemn them.

"Ok now do it David dorn. #alllivesmatter, "the fan wrote, referring to the recent death of the retired St. Louis police captain that occurred during a protest.

Beckinsale replied: "What is really sad is that they insist on a publication about the death of a woman and say 'what about someone else' really hurts the person you are trying to enlighten. It is a tragedy from f-king too, but you will prevent people from honoring him, as he is being mean and co-opts him with a slogan that offends. "

"Serve you better," he continued, "All of these deaths are tragic and EVERYONE could have been prevented. EVERYONE. Someone who posts about one does not mean not caring about the other. Don't fight where there is no fight, it is disrespecting both and everyone."