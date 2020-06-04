Kate Beckinsale applauds in the troll "All Lives Matter,quot; under her post demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

The actress had to deal with many "all lives matter,quot; trolls on her platform amid Black Lives Matter protests across the country. That said, she did not hesitate to applaud people who argue for a non-existent cause all the time downplaying the current problem: racial inequality.

It all started with Kate Beckinsale demanding justice for the death of Breonna Taylor, another African-American person who lost her life at the age of 26 as a result of police brutality fueled by internalized racism.

The actress did not want and could not bear the negativity on her platform, so she shot a person "with a mean spirit,quot; in her comments who simply did not understand the urgency and importance of the movement.

"I join thousands of people asking you to bring justice to Breonna Taylor, who was shot 8 times in her bed by Louisville subway police after they invaded her department looking for a drug dealer who was already in custody," wrote Kate. in the caption.

She continued to quote the victim's mother, Tamika Palmer: "I want justice for her. I want them to say her name. There is no reason why Breonna should be dead at all." Taylor was an award-winning emergency medical technician and first responder who loved helping his patients and the community, and who made other people's lives better. She protected them all and her city. Now it is your responsibility to show him the same respect. "

Then a person urged her to mention David Dorn as well, but also added the widely antagonistic hashtag "all lives matter."

Dorn, a retired black police captain, was killed after responding to an alarm at a pawn shop amid protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd.

In response, Kate wrote: "What is really sad is that they push you into a post about the death of a woman and say 'what about someone else' really hurts the person you are trying to enlighten. It is also a damn tragedy , but you will prevent people from honoring him, since you are mean and you co-opt him with a slogan that offends. All these deaths are tragic and ALL could have been avoided. ALL. & # 39;

Ad

He noted that making a post about one victim does not invalidate the others and called the commenter for starting a fight where there was none.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0