Kartik Aaryan says he wants to marry someone like Deepika Padukone



The mutual admiration of Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone on social media is known to all. After the actress learned the characteristic steps of Dheeme Dheeme from Kartik's movie Pati Patni aur Woh for last year's dance challenge, the two have become very good friends and people can't help but encourage them to make a movie together. And the last thing in their friendship is that Kartik openly admitted that he wants to marry someone like Deepika.

In a recent interview, Kartik was asked what kind of girl he would like to marry. The leading man who passes out many girls for him took the name of Deepika Padukone. He said: “I think someone like Deepika Padukone, just as he is. Someone who shows her husband with pride.

Now that is an answer that we like. Deepika Padukone often shares photos with her husband Ranveer Singh and Kartik seems to appreciate their relationship. Kartik often praises Deepika's work, and the actress has also praised him and his achievements in the industry despite being a stranger in multiple interviews. Now we need this friendship to be reflected on the screen soon.