Kanye West tops the list of the highest-paid musicians in the world: earned $ 170 million in 2020

# Roommates, fresh out of their new billionaire state, Kanye West is once again making major financial moves! The list of the highest-paid musicians in the world has just been released and Kanye West is at the top, and he's made so much money this year that he's $ 90 million ahead of the musician in second place, who is Elton John.

@Forbes has released its highly anticipated list of the highest-paid celebrities in the world, and on the musicians' side, Kanye West is sitting comfortably at the top. Not only is he the highest-paid musician in the world, but he's the second highest-paid celebrity overall, right behind Kylie Jenner. Kanye West has earned an estimated $ 170 million so far in 2020 and we are still six months from the end of the year.

Most of Kanye's massive funds are the result of his successful Yeezy sneaker deal with Adidas and he also owns 100% of Yeezy, which is reportedly worth $ 1.3 billion, giving a boost to Kanye's estimated net worth. to more than 3,000 million. As for the other hip hop artists behind Kanye on the list, Diddy made $ 55 million in 2020, Jay Z with $ 53.5 million, Drake raised $ 49 million, Travis Scott earned $ 39.5 million, and DJ Khaled has won $ 36.5 million so far in 2020

Ye is also making good use of his fortune, as we previously reported that he had promised to pay for George Floyd's daughter Gianna Floyd & # 39; s college funds, while also donating $ 2 million to families and teams. of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd

Meanwhile, Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, also announced that she is donating to the cause. She revealed that her SKIMS, KKW Beauty and Fragrance companies are donating to various organizations committed to racial equality, including NAACP, #BlackLivesMatter, Color Of Change, and National Urban League.

