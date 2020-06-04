Kanye West pays George Floyd & # 39; s Daughter & # 39; s College fund and donates $ 2 million

Roommates, if you had any questions about where Kanye West has been in the wake of the massive protests across the country, it looks like he's been doing his own job.

According to TMZ, Ye has not only fully established and paid for college tuition for George Floyd's daughter, Gianna Floyd, but has also donated $ 2 million to families and legal teams fighting for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Geroge Floyd. .

In addition to the huge donation, Kanye West is also reported to have been donating to various black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago.

The news comes just a day after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison confirmed that all four police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd have been charged.

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who pressed his knee against George's neck for almost 9 minutes and finally killed him, is now charged with second-degree murder. As for the other officers who did not arrest Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Lane, Kueng and Thao were detained yesterday and are currently being held on bail for $ 750k. For those who don't know, second-degree murder and helping and encouraging second-degree murder are punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

The murder caught on camera has sparked a worldwide protest for justice. Protests have erupted across the world and continue to happen daily. The protest has also created a great conversation on social media about racial inequality and how people can be the change we hope to see. Many celebrities have put their money where their mouth is and have taken to the streets to protest. The likes of Keke Palmer, John Boyega, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams (to name a few) have taken to the streets in the name of justice for George Floyd.