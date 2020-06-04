Kanye West establishes a college fund to ensure a good future for George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter

The rapper makes sure to use his wealth and influence to benefit the Black Lives Matter movement. Plus, she also went out of her way for someone in particular: George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter!

Not to mention, Kanye West did all of this behind the scenes with no expectations of being praised for his actions as he hasn't tweeted anything since early March!

However, according to E! News, the rapper has donated no less than $ 2 million on behalf of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, all victims of police brutality.

In addition to that, he has also donated to various black-owned companies in his hometown of Chicago.

But perhaps the most moving and thoughtful thing he did was open a college savings fund, all for Floyd's daughter, Gianna, 6.

The girl has lost her father to former police officer Derek Chauvin.

The latter knelt on Floyd's neck for almost 9 minutes even though he was already restrained and continued to press on his neck long after the victim did not respond.

This happened in broad daylight and several people were able to capture everything on camera.

The video went viral, and the mindless murder caused massive outrage, sparking protests across the country against racial inequality and police brutality in the United States.

As previously mentioned, West also covered all of the legal costs of the Arbery family to achieve justice in their case.

The man also lost his life due to the color of his skin, as the assassins suspected that he had done something wrong despite the fact that he was leaving his house to run.

Last month, his wife, KUWK star Kim Kardashian, spoke out about racial injustice in a post that says in part: & # 39; For years, with every murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I've always I have tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the privilege of my skin color has often left me feeling that this is not a fight I can really take on on my own. Not today, not anymore. "

Ad

Obviously, unfortunately, it happened again and too soon, but hopefully, the fierce actions taken after the murder of George Floyd will lead to real and lasting change.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0