Kanye West establishes a college fund for George Floyd's daughter

The rapper & # 39; Jesus Is King & # 39; he offered to cover the tuition of the six-year-old girl Gianna who lost her father George Floyd to racial police brutality in the United States.

Hits creator "Power" has vowed to fully cover the fees for Floyd's six-year-old girl, Gianna, after the Minnesota resident was killed by a white police officer last week on May 25, 2020.

Additionally, Kanye has stepped forward and donated a total of $ 2 million to date to Floyd's family and the relatives of murdered African Americans Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, to help with legal fees as they fight for justice. for loved ones.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was fatally shot in her own home in March 2020 after police in Louisville, Kentucky stormed the property without warning, as part of a "no hit order" case, while Arbery was running in Georgia in February. when he was shot dead by armed white residents.

According to TMZ, Kanye has also been busy pledging his financial support to several black business owners in the United States, particularly in his native Chicago, Illinois, as they struggle to stay afloat after the coronavirus closes and civil unrest sparked by the murder. from Floyd.