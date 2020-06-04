Kanye West establishes a college fund for George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter

Brad Barket / Getty Images for Fast Company
Kanye West He has been working behind the scenes to contribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.
While the open rapper hasn't tweeted since early March, West has donated $ 2 million in connection with the death of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, TMZ and Variety have reported
According to new reports, West, the father of four, also established a college savings fund to cover tuition for Floyd6-year-old daughter Gianna. Floyd died on May 25 after the police officer Derek Chauvin He pinned Floyd to the ground using his knee on Floyd's neck during his arrest. Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd's arrest and the resulting death have been fired, arrested and charged in a criminal case.
In addition, West reportedly covers the legal costs of the families of Arbery, who was fatally shot while running in February, and Taylor, who was killed at her home by police in March.
Quoting a representative, Variety He also reported that the rapper is donating to black-owned companies in his native Chicago. TMZ reported that it is also contributing to those across the country.
ME! The news has reached the West representative for comment.
At the end of last month, his famous wife Kim Kardashian He spoke out against the injustice in an Instagram post.
"For years, with every horrible murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrages, but the color my skin color gives me has often left me. I feel like this is not a fight I can really face on my own. Not today, not anymore, "he said in his post.
"Like many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am enraged and disgusted," continued the Skims magnate. "I am exhausted by the anguish I feel when I see mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was killed or unjustly locked up for being black."
She added: "Although I will never know the pain and suffering they have suffered, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world riddled with systemic racism, I know that I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that they have had. cushioned for a long time. "
On Thursday, Kardashian declared her and her teams' support for the movement and announced that their businesses will donate to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the National Urban League, and Color of Change.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign dedicated to Gianna's "care and future,quot; after the loss of her father has racked up more than $ 1.5 million in donations.