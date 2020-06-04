Kanye West establishes a college fund for George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter

Kanye West He has been working behind the scenes to contribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.

While the open rapper hasn't tweeted since early March, West has donated $ 2 million in connection with the death of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, TMZ and Variety have reported

According to new reports, West, the father of four, also established a college savings fund to cover tuition for Floyd6-year-old daughter Gianna. Floyd died on May 25 after the police officer Derek Chauvin He pinned Floyd to the ground using his knee on Floyd's neck during his arrest. Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd's arrest and the resulting death have been fired, arrested and charged in a criminal case. In addition, West reportedly covers the legal costs of the families of Arbery, who was fatally shot while running in February, and Taylor, who was killed at her home by police in March.