Kanye West Delivers a Major $ 2 Million Donation to Black-Owned Businesses in Chicago

Every time a tragedy occurs, celebrities and artists have their own way of helping through difficult times. ME! Online reported that the iconic rapper, Kanye West, joined the ranks of other performing artists who donated to various pro-black organizations.

The outlet says that while Kanye has not tweeted since early March, the rapper dropped $ 2 million to black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago. Of course, this occurs after George Floyd's death while in police custody.

ME! Online says it is probably also related to the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. According to E!, West, who has four children, created a college savings fund for Floyd's young daughter, Gianna, who was 6 years old.

As previously reported, Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd on May 25 when he pressed his knee against the man's neck during his arrest. This week, the other three officers related to the case were also charged.

In an Instagram post last month, Kim Kardashian, Kanye's wife, also commented on the horrible injustices in recent months. You can see what Sister Kardashian said in the post below:

As most know, Kim Kardashian has also been active in supporting black communities. The reality star has been working to become a lawyer, so she can continue her philanthropic efforts, such as releasing unjustly convicted people from prison.

Perhaps the case that received the most media attention was that of Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence after she was arrested trying to sell large amounts of marijuana.

Since then, Kim has even involved Alice in some of her fashion campaigns. Other artists working in the criminal justice field these days include Jay-Z and Meek Mill. For example, Jay-Z was reported this month to have released several newspaper ads in honor of George Floyd.

Meek Mill, too, has been working alongside Jay-Z after he was released from prison after a massive public outcry.



