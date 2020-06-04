Kanye West Creates College Fund for George Floyd's Daughter, Donates $ 2 Million to Charities – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Rapper Kanye West revealed that he created a college fund for George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna, and donated $ 2 million to different charities related to the deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, a representative told Variety. Thursday.

According to Variety, West has pledged to cover the legal costs of the Arbery and Taylor families, as well as helping black-owned businesses in their hometown of Chicago.

West, 41, has been surprisingly quiet on social media platforms as protests against police violence continued for a second week across the country.

His wife, Kim Kardashian West, took to Twitter on Sunday saying in part: “For years, with every horrible murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but The privilege of my skin color has often left me feeling that this is not a fight that I can really take on as my own. Not today, not anymore. Like many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am enraged and upset. "

On Thursday, he shared a message stating that his multiple brands would also be "donating through organizations focused on making change and fighting racial injustice."

"As founder of SKIMS, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, Diversity, equality and inclusion are at the core of my business and our community. My teams and I stand in solidarity with those who make their voices heard in the fight against systemic racism, ”said Kardashian West.

