Kane Brown hopes to unite people with the launch of & # 39; Worldwide Beautiful & # 39;

Sharing the uplifting number amid the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, the "Homesick" singer announces that all proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Up News Info –

Kane Brown He has come out with an uplifting song amid the Black Lives Matter protests. On Thursday June 4, hit creator "What Ifs" released "Worldwide Beautiful" in hopes that it could bring people together during these difficult times following the death of George Floyd.

In an Instagram ad he made hours before release, the 26-year-old singer explained that he had been holding this Dann Huff-produced song for a year. He added that all proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of America to advocate for justice and equality for the millions of young people.

<br />

In the song's chorus, the American Music Awards winner sings about seeing beyond the other's skin color. "You are missing all the colors / If you are only seeing black and white / Tell me how you are going to change your mind / If your heart is immovable," he sings. "We are not so different from each other / From one to the other, I look around me / And I see the whole world beautiful."

"Worldwide Beautiful" came out immediately after Brown's new single "Cool Again". It is expected to be included on the singer's upcoming album "Homesick".

Brown has already spoken about the song. During an interview with Billboard in November 2019, the father of one joked, "I got a song called & # 39; Worldwide Beautiful & # 39 ;, this is also the name of my tour." He wrote, "It's a song about meaning. It brings color, which I'm really excited about. I'm really excited to show it to the world."

As for the protests over the death of George Floyd that have gripped the country, Brown first shared his thoughts on Twitter. "We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see ourselves as PEOPLE," he tweeted. "We will never understand each other when there are people on 2 different sides. We have to become 1 to be at peace."

<br />

The "Lose It" singer later shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram account. Along with him, he wrote, "I've been trying to figure out how to say this as easily as possible and not be criticized by different sides. I hate confrontation, but this is the truth whether you want to believe it or not." "He added," any questions that answer as many as I can. "