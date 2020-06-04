Kandi Burruss explains systemic racism – Watch the video

Kandi Burruss decided to explain systemic racism to her IG fans and followers. Check out the video he reported on his social media account below.

‘I had to republish this video on systemic racism. Please look and tell me your thoughts. We have to come up with some ideas on how we solve the problem. I loved what they said about increasing public school funding and making it independent of property taxes. Watch and comment below on your ideas on how to change systemic racism. Thanks @itstanyatime for republishing @juveeproductions. And thanks @actdottv for the "Kandi,quot; captioned the post and video initially shared by Tanya Sam.

A commenter wrote this: & # 39; @kandi thank you for answering so brilliantly a great question from @ amandakins24 and that is why the brown family is important to invest their money in people who invest in their community; It is important to us to choose officials who are honest and have integrity, who support your initiative for justice and equality. If the politicians you have chosen have proven incompetent, choose one who is competent. If they are not using your political position in your favor, start voting for the ones that will give you the results you request. "

The same commentator went on and said: & # 39; vote for honest candidates who will do the job, your vote, your money, your influence is your power: give your support and provide funds only to those who are qualified and able to provide justice , equality to your cause, those that will constantly help your community to grow financially, educationally and politically & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Someone else said: ‘I would also ask, do we not clean up the problems that we did not create because it is for the betterment of people? The easiest way is to vote in every election, especially locally! If you want to help your local schools, email the principal and school district of any school and they will tell you what they need.

Another follower said: ‘I think that first in the black community we have to regain integrity and love for our community. Until the government distributes funds equitably for schools and bank loans, we must keep violence out of communities. Black people are lucky to get better paying jobs to go to better and safer opportunities for their families. So, that money leaves the black communities. We have to make better decisions and plan to reverse or conquer systemic racism ourselves. As you said, the government is in no rush to help. Thank you for your open dialogue. "

