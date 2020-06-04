Kandi Burruss does not believe that Yovanna Momplaisir has been hired for RHOA full time.

Kandi Burruss is clearing up some rumors reported by TMZ. After it was said that Yovanna Momplaisir was asked to return full-time, the Xscape singer doubts the report was true.

This is because the article was published so soon after the meeting aired.

‘Sources close to production say TMZ producers invited Yovanna to sign up for season 13 as an official cast member. We were told that the contracts were extended to all the ladies after they filmed the meeting. "

According to Kandi, on the day the article was published, Bravo had not yet asked anyone to return.

He touched on the subject during his Speak On It video via YouTube.

‘She is not credible. She already said once that it didn't happen, then she came back and said it happened, but she was only doing it because. I walked away feeling that Yovanna is talking a little shit. Well, I can't say if I heard anything about her getting a letter. I will believe it when Bravo tells me. Then we will see what happens next season. Well hell, no one got your letters right now. "

Kenya Moore shared those same feelings about Yovanna's lack of confidence.

One's mother told Up News Info that she doesn't think Yoyo can buy a peach and is not interested in anything related to Momplaisir.

‘I'm a bit above her and the situation and see that she was plotting to dig up. Why would you want to do that? Just so you can be part of the show? I've never personally done anything to him to conspire against me and try to embarrass me and my family, so it's a no for me. "

Nene Leakes also doubts that Bravo will provide the traitor with a full-time platform and if they do, they have "dropped ten levels."



