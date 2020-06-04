K-Pop fans take over racist hashtags on Twitter in Black Lives Matter's Solidarity movement

Twitter

A group of Twitter users, declaring themselves to be K-pop fans, flood social media with posts about their favorite idols to drown out the #WhiteLivesMatter tweets.

K-pop fans have come together for a greater cause. Using their power to control social media, they have shown solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement by fighting against racist tweets that were mounting on Twitter.

On Wednesday June 3, #WhiteOutWednesday and #WhiteLivesMatter are trending in the Blue Bird app, but not for the apparent reason. Fans of K-pop stars have taken over racist hashtags by posting GIFs and video clips of their favorite idols. So, by clicking on those two trending topics, people will find posts about South Korean artists.

"Maybe if everyone rated BTS instead of being racist," a BTS fan (The Bangtan Boys) tweeted. "I hope white supremacists wanting to trend this burning in hell," another BTS fan ARMY will post a clip of the group's music video along with the hashtag #WhiteLivesMatter.

"Imagine trying to make a #WhiteLivesMatter trend like a typical racist and Kpop fans said 'Not on my watch, b *** h'," someone responded to the solidarity of K-pop fans . Another reacted, "#WhiteLivesMatter LMAO. I WAS READY TO INSULT THE FUCK OF EVERYONE, THEN I SAW THE K-POP STANS ARE DESTROYING THE # DAMN # I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD BE HAPPY TO SEE THE FANCAM K-POP."

Someone else greeted the fans' effort by writing, "Thank you kpop stans for your #WhiteLivesMatter service."

The effort by K-pop fans to disrupt racist comments on Twitter is in response to a campaign that first originated on the 4chan message board, which urged white supremacists to post white squares "on all social media ", a reference to the black squares used during the Blackout Tuesday movement.

In response to those racist tweets, a fan suggested: "HELLO KPOP TWT WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF WE FLOODED ALL THE HASHTAGS RACIST W FANCAMS", before it took off. The campaign was soon expanded to include hashtags like #MAGA and #BlueLivesMatter. Fans are likely to be based in the US. As fans in Korea are less involved on Twitter, according to Variety.