Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich were reportedly quarantined separately to try to "save their marriage." Their time of separation had the "opposite effect," says the source.

According to some news reports, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich tried to fix their marriage by taking a time apart! However, as you know, that did not work and, in fact, had the "opposite effect,quot;.

Insider information shared with HollywoodLife that while they were away from each other, the two realized they were "better off going their separate ways."

As you know, the previous couple made their separation official with a statement they released on May 29.

This announcement took many people by surprise, but as it seems, they had marital problems for a time before the separation and tried to fix everything by taking a break.

The source shared through the news outlet that ‘Julianne and Brooks still love each other so much, they did their best to save their marriage. They even hoped that taking some time apart would bring them back together, but it finally had the opposite effect and made them realize that they better go their separate ways. "

However, even though their marriage ended, the source insisted that they are still on very good terms.

‘They will always love and support each other and share a strong bond. Their marriage ended but friendship and love will remain. There is no anger or bitterness, they are sad because things did not work the way they expected when they walked down the hall, but they were at peace with the decision. It is the best for both ", explained the source.

Brooks and Julianne were married in 2017, and rumors that their marriage was struggling began to swirl when the two decided to quarantine separately!

It is good to know that they are at least former peacekeepers and friends.



