Jordan Peele says John Boyega will not be blacklisted after the actor joins Black Lives Matter Protest

The co-star of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; de Boyega Mark Hamill and Lin Manuel Miranda also show their support for the Finnish cartoonist after the British actor said: & # 39; I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this & # 39; during a protest in London.

Up News Info – Jordan Peele Has John BoyegaHe's back. The comedian / filmmaker has ensured that the actor will not be blacklisted in Hollywood after joining a Black Lives Matter protest in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday June 3.

During the protest, the 28-year-old made a powerful speech, while revealing his fear about the future of his career. "I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this [talk], but dammit," he told the cheering crowd.

Seeing news of Boyega's involvement in the protest, Peele later let him know that he will not be out of a job after this. "We have you, John," he wrote simply in response to the actor's concern, as he shared photos of the British star holding up his megaphone.

Many other actors have also shown their support for Boyega, with his "Star Wars" co-star. Mark Hamill tweeting: "I've never been more proud of you, John." He affectionately signed the message referring to himself as Boyega's "father".

The official Twitter account for "Star Wars" praised him and wrote, "Lucasfilm is with John Boyega and his message that now is the time. Black lives have always mattered." He added: "& # 39; The lives of blacks have always been important. The lives of blacks have always meant something & # 39;. The evil that is racism must stop. We will commit ourselves to be part of the change that has been delayed in the world. John Boyega, you are our hero. "

Actor / writer Lin-Manuel Miranda He tweeted, "Oh my God, I WISH, Hopefully! From Attack The Block to today!", referring to the 2011 Boyega movie. "Attack the block" Olivia Wilde He posted: "It would be an honor to work with @JohnBoyega and I just hope I get the chance. We stand behind you, John. Don't stop."

Film producer and writer Seth Grahame-Smith similarly assured the Finnish cartoonist: "Any project. Any role you want." Rodney Rothman, co-writer and co-director of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"He said he had an immediate offer for the actor," I have something great that I would offer you today. Tell your agents man. "

Director Edgar Wright and playwright Jack Thorne said they would love to work with Boyega again, while Paul Feig She joined the supporting chorus by writing, "My hand is up high. It would be an honor to work with John."