John Hickenlooper Refuses to Comply with Ethics Subpoena

United States Senate nominee John Hickenlooper declined to comply with a subpoena Thursday morning, which is why the Colorado Attorney General's Office will enforce it.

Hickenlooper was scheduled to virtually testify before the state's Independent Ethics Commission about his alleged violations of the Colorado gift ban. He declined to appear because he believes the hearing would violate his due process rights.

"I think our subpoena was very clear," said Commissioner William Leone. And Hickenlooper, he said, was "currently in contempt of that citation."

The commission voted 5-0 for the Attorney General's Office to enforce the subpoena. After the vote, commission chair Elizabeth Espinosa Krupa said: "The Attorney General's Office says it has a team on the way to enforce the subpoena."

The commission then advanced with a hearing on Hickenlooper's flights on private jets as governor, and the Attorney General's Office drafted a motion in the Denver District Court to enforce the subpoena and force Hickenlooper's testimony.

"The judge will determine whether or not to issue an order, and the time is up to the judge," said Lawrence Pacheco, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office.

Hickenlooper is accused of violating the Colorado Constitution's gift ban when he accepted private jet flights from friends and wealthy businesses as governor. He has maintained his innocence and accused the Public Trust Institute, which filed the ethics complaint, of playing politics with Colorado's ethics laws.

"John Hickenlooper has made it clear that he will testify in person. The debacle at a hearing today has made it clear that WebEx does not work for a legal proceeding like this, "said Melissa Miller, a Hickenlooper spokeswoman, referring to the video conference program." We will oppose the motion to enforce the subpoena. "

Thursday's hearing followed a week-long dispute between Hickenlooper's lawyers and the Independent Ethics Commission in which Hickenlooper announced that he would not testify, was subpoenaed by the IEC, fought that subpoena in court, and then lost his fight in the cut.

"Last night, a Denver District Court judge issued an order confirming that John Hickenlooper is required to testify today, yet John Hickenlooper defied legal orders and refused to appear in his own ethics trial," said Frank McNulty , founder of the Public Trust Institute. "Do these look like actions of an innocent man?"

Hickenlooper will face Andrew Romanoff in a Democratic primary on June 30. The winner will face Senator Cory Gardner, a Yuma Republican, in early November.