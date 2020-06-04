John Hickenlooper must testify Thursday, judge rules

The candidate for the US Senate. The United States, John Hickenlooper, cannot block a subpoena to testify about his alleged violations of a gift ban, a Denver judge ruled Wednesday night.

Hickenlooper, a Democrat, is scheduled to testify before the state's Independent Ethics Commission on Thursday morning about private jet flights he accepted from wealthy friends and businesses while he was governor. Earlier this week, his lawyer attempted to overturn an IEC subpoena, alleging it was a violation of due process rights for the commission to compel Hickenlooper to testify virtually.

On Wednesday night, Denver District Court Judge Christopher J. Baumann disagreed on a brief written ruling. He declined to block the IEC's Hickenlooper subpoena and refused to stop the hearing Thursday morning.

"For better or for worse," the judge wrote, "remote legal proceedings are the norm at the moment and the IEC has made an informed decision to proceed by videoconference to avoid further delay in the (Hickenlooper) case. The court did not you will guess that decision. "

It is still unclear whether Hickenlooper will comply with the subpoena. Around 10 p.m. On Wednesday night, 11 hours before the 9 a.m. hearing began, the Hickenlooper campaign said it was weighing its options.

"Governor Hickenlooper has said for months that he wants to testify, but even the Republicans behind this politically motivated complaint agreed that an unreliable and failed virtual hearing would not protect their due process rights," said Melissa Miller, spokeswoman for the Hickenlooper campaign. .

“The IEC requested dates in August, which was provided by Governor Hickenlooper. We are reviewing this decision and our next steps, "he added.

The IEC, which was represented by the Attorney General's Office, told Baumann in a legal filing Wednesday afternoon that Hickenlooper's claims were without merit.

"Multiple federal and state courts have rejected constitutional challenges to hearings that are conducted in whole or in part by video conference, and for good reason," Deputy Attorney General Gina M. Cannan wrote.

Hickenlooper will face Andrew Romanoff in a Democratic primary on June 30. The winner will face Senator Cory Gardner, a Yuma Republican, in early November.

You can find a link to view Thursday's hearing at 9 a.m. here.