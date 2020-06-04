Joe Giudice says Teresa's "loved" vibrators he sent for her

Photography WENN / JLN

Joe GiudiceThe new business got approval from his ex-wife. Teresa Giudice. In a new podcast interview, the previous one "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"Star sent Teresa a package of vibrators for her and her friends to try, and received rave reviews from them.

"I wasn't sure what to get into, but then I said, 'It probably wouldn't be a bad business to get into right now,'" Joe said of starting his latest adventure during his appearance on the last episode of the podcast. " Hollywood Raw "with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. He added that his products were like "the Rolls Royce" of massage toys.

Although he had romantically separated from Teresa, Joe made sure to send some of his products to Bravo's personality. "I sent them to my wife and her friends. I made sure it was good before I got into something," he explained.

"[The owner] wanted to send me like 3 boxes of things here. I'm like, 'What am I going to do with these things … give them to my aunts and grandmothers here?' Said the man 48 years.

During the interview, Joe revealed that he continues to have a good relationship with Teresa despite the separation. "We are on the phone, we always talk. I was on the phone with her a few minutes ago. Look, we have four children, we have to talk. When you have four children it is a lot," said Joe, who is preparing for the boxing match in the Bahamas, open.

He continued, "I feel bad because she had to deal with all of them on our own. I do what I can from here. I always call them; I'm always talking to them." When asked if Teresa would come to watch her game, Joe replied, "I'm sure. I mean, why not? My kids will go, I'm sure she will."