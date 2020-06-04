Joe Giudice reportedly invited Mike Sor The Situation ’Sorrentino to fight him in a celebrity boxing match, but The Latter declined

Reports have circulated that Joe Giudice is awaiting his first celebrity boxing match while in Italy. However, although he is excited to fight someone, he apparently did not want to have someone like Mike & # 39; The Situation & # 39; Sorrentino as his opponent!

It turns out that the other New Jersey star turned him down and a source says he knows why!

Apparently, Joe invited the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star to the ring with him, but to no avail.

But even though he wanted nothing more than a game against Mike, Joe doesn't let his refusal depress him.

The source shared via HollywoodLife that ‘Joe has been very busy training for his big fight. His dream was to fight The Situation, but he rejected it. So Joe doesn't have an opponent yet, and now he's looking for the perfect one! An athletic guy to make him competitive. "

Right now, their first opponent hasn't shown up yet, but they better be ready because it seems like a lie that Giudice's man has been training hard for his first boxing match.

Meanwhile, he is still awaiting a final decision on his deportation situation.

For now, gyms in Italy are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, but Joe has been training at home, however.

They also mentioned that while her ex Teresa Giudice is experienced and loves fitness, she hasn't given her advice.

Joe is doing everything by himself, at least until he can get a personal trainer.

The source noted that ‘his age will make it difficult for him to turn (boxing) into a career, but he still wants to compete. He's really focusing on his health, "which includes seriously reducing his wine intake.



