Jodie Comer vs. Glenda Jackson

& # 39; Chernobyl & # 39; It dominates with 14 nominations in the main and craft categories, while & # 39; The Crown & # 39; will fight with & # 39; Gentleman Jack & # 39; for the title of Best Drama Series.

Jodie Comer and Glenda Jackson She will compete for the lead actress's gong at the BAFTA TV 2020 Awards.

Jodie receives another nomination for her performance as a deadly killer Villanelle in "Killing Eva", while the two-time Oscar winner Glenda is featured for her portrayal of a woman fighting dementia in" Elizabeth is missing. "

The other contenders for the award are Samantha Morton ("I'm Kirsty") and Suranne Jones ("Knight Jack").

Fighting for the leading actor award in a drama are those of "The Capture" Callum Turner, Stephen Graham ("The virtues"), Takehiro Hira ("Giri / Haji") and Jared Harris for "Chernobyl"." Chernobyl "also has the most nominations in the major and craft categories with 14.

The show, about the 1986 nuclear disaster at a Soviet power station, is also set for the Mini-Series award along with "A Confession", "The Victim" and "The Virtues". The nominees for Best Drama Series are "The crown"," The End of the F *** ing World "," Gentleman Jack "and" Giri / Haji ".

Stellan Skarsgard ("Chernobyl"), and Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown") are also among the nominees in the supporting acting categories.

"Flea bag"& # 39; s Phoebe Waller Bridge and Sian Clifford both get a nomination for female performance in a comedy show, competing with Gbemisola Ikumelo ("Famalam"), and Sarah Kendall ("Frayed"). "Fleabag" also receives a Comedy Wink with a script.

"Succession","When they see us","Amazing"and"Euphoria"they are all for the international award.

Meanwhile, TV presenter Graham Norton and "Famalam" actor Ikumelo received two individual nominations each.

New talent has also broken through, with first-time nominees comprising 57 percent of performance category nominations, with Ikumelo and Turner joined by "Sex education"star Ncuti Gatwa, "Top Boy" Jasmine Jobsonand Naomi Ackie from "The End of the F *** ing World" among BAFTA first-timers.

When it comes to representation in nominations, with which BAFTA has come under fire in recent years, this year's awards have seen a 22 percent increase in nominees of color compared to last year.

Behind "Chernobyl" in nominations in the main and craft categories is "The Crown" with seven winks, "Fleabag" and "Giri / Haji" with six each, "Its dark materials"and" The Virtues "with five, as well as" Killing Eve "," Sex Education "and the Netflix drama" Top Boy ", which garnered four nominations each.

The British Academy Television Awards 2020, presented by the British comedian Richard Ayoade, will take place on July 31 in a closed studio, with nominees invited to virtually accept their awards.

The full list of nominees for the main awards is as follows:

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

"The Graham Norton Show"

"The last leg"

"The Ranganation"

"Foreman"

CURRENT ISSUES

"Growing Poor: British Children of the Bread Line" (Dispatches)

"The Hunt for Jihadi John"

"It is the anti-Semitic work" (Panorama)

"Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag"

DRAMA SERIES

" The crown "

" "The end of the fucking world"

"Knight Jack"

"Giri Haji"

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

Frankie Boyle – "Frankie Boyle's New World Order"

– "Frankie Boyle's New World Order" Graham Norton – "The Graham Norton Show"

– "The Graham Norton Show" Lee Mack – "I would lie to you"

– "I would lie to you" Mo Gilligan – "The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan"

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

"The best dancer"

"The UK Rap Game"

"Strictly come dance"

"The Voice UK"

FACTUAL SERIES

"Crime and Punishment"

"Don't screw with cats"

"Leaving Neverland"

"Our dementia chorus with Vicky McClure"

CHARACTERISTICS

"Joe Lycett has your back"

"The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan"

"Mortimer and Whitehouse: the missing fishing"

Snackmasters

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM

Gbemisola Ikumelo , "Famalam" – BBC Studios / BBC Three

, "Famalam" – BBC Studios / BBC Three Phoebe Waller Bridge " Flea bag "- Two Brothers Pictures / BBC Three

" "- Two Brothers Pictures / BBC Three Sarah Kendall , "Frayed Out" – Merman, Guesswork Television / Sky One

, "Frayed Out" – Merman, Guesswork Television / Sky One Sian Clifford"Flea bag"- Two Brothers Pictures / BBC Three

INTERNATIONAL

MAIN ACTOR

Callum Turner – "The Capture" – Heyday Television, NBC Universal / BBC One

– "The Capture" – Heyday Television, NBC Universal / BBC One Jared Harris – " Chernobyl "- Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO / Sky Atlantic

– " "- Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO / Sky Atlantic Stephen Graham – "The virtues"

– "The virtues" Takehiro Hira – "Giri / Haji"

PRINCIPAL ACTRESS

Glenda Jackson – "Elizabeth is missing" – STV Productions / BBC One

– "Elizabeth is missing" – STV Productions / BBC One Jodie Comer – " Killing Eva "- Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

– " "- Sid Gentle Films / BBC One Samantha Morton – "I'm Kirsty"

– "I'm Kirsty" Suranne Jones – "Knight Jack"

LIVE EVENT

Blue Planet Live

Election 2019 live: the results (ITV)

Glastonbury 2019

Live operation

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM

Guz Khan – "Man like Mobeen"

– "Man like Mobeen" Jamie Demetriou – "Stath allows floors"

– "Stath allows floors" Ncuti Gatwa – " Sex education "

– " " Youssef Kerkour – "Home" – Jantaculum

MINI SERIES

"A confession"

" Chernobyl "

" "The victim"

"The virtues"

NEWS COVERAGE

Hong Kong protests

ITV News at Ten: election results

Prince Andrew and the Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)

Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones By Knife Crime

REALITY AND BUILT FACTUAL

"Celebrity Gogglebox"

"Harry & # 39; s Heroes: The Full English"

"Race for the world"

"RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race UNITED KINGDOM"

WRITTEN COMEDY

"Catastrophe"

"Derry Girls"

" Flea bag "

" "Stath leaves floors"

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

"Anywhere but Westminster"

"Brain in motion"

"He was soon gone: a chronicle of Windrush"

"Toni_With_An_I"

UNIQUE DOCUMENTARY

"The abused"

"David Harewood: Psychosis and Me"

"The family secret"

"The last survivors"

SIMPLE DRAMA

" Brexit ": The Uncivilized War

": The Uncivilized War "Elizabeth is missing"

"The one left behind"

"Responsible child"

SOAP AND CONTINUOUS DRAMA

"Victim"

"Calle Coronación"

"Emmerdale"

"Holby City"

SPECIALIST FACT

"8 days: to the moon and back"

"Seven worlds, one planet"

"Thatcher: A Very British Revolution Production Team" – BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit / BBC Two

"Yorkshire Ripper Archives: A Very British Criminal History"

SPORT

Rugby World Cup Final 2019: England v South Africa

ICC Cricket World Cup Final

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Semifinal: England v USA USA

Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final

SECONDARY ACTOR

Joe Absolom – "A confession"

– "A confession" Josh O & # 39; Connor – " The crown "- Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television / Netflix

– " "- Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television / Netflix Stellan Skarsgard – " Chernobyl "- Sister Images

– " "- Sister Images Will Sharpe – "Giri / Haji"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

VIRGIN MEDIA MUST SEE THE MOMENT

"Coronation Street" – The death of Sinead Osborne – ITV Studios / ITV

" Flea bag "- Confessional Scene – Two Brothers Pictures / BBC Three

"- Confessional Scene – Two Brothers Pictures / BBC Three " game of Thrones "- Arya kills the night king

"- Arya kills the night king "Gavin and Stavey" – Nessa proposes to Smithy

"Line of Duty" – The death of John Corbett

"Love Island" – Michael recovers after Casa Amor