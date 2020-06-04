Jesse McCartney admits to envying the late Chris Trousdale as a performer on Tribute Post

Instagram

Mourning the loss of his former Dream Street bandmate due to complications from COVID-19, the 'How do you sleep?' The singer sends his sincere condolences to the 34-year-old mother.

Up News Info –

Jesse McCartney He shares his anguish over the death of an old friend. Soon after it was announced that Chris Trousdale passed away from coronavirus complications, the former contestant of "The masked singer"paid tribute to his ex Dream street bandmate, and confessed that he used to envy him as a performer.

"It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry passed away due to complications from COVID-19," the pop singer wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 3. "Chris had an explosively charming personality with an unlimited amount of talent. Together we formed two of the five members of a boy band called DreamStreet."

"We were budding talented young kids who shared an overwhelming love for music and acting. Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing attention to what he was doing on stage. "he recalled. . "As an incredibly trained dancer, I would collect a complete dance number in a matter of minutes; something that would take us the rest of the day."

The 33-year-old admitted, "I really envied him as a performer. We were part of something that people never experience in a lifetime at the tender age of 12 and 14. Although we were a band for just 3 years, at that age, It felt like a lifetime and we built a real brotherhood. In later years, we would part as our lives took different turns, but I often reflected on our first days together and thought about how exciting it all was. "

At the end of her post, McCartney contacted Trousdale's mother to offer her support. "My deepest condolences go out to his mother, whom I know loved him very much," he wrote. "RIP Chris. I will never forget your smile. #DreamStreet #ChrisTrousdale."

<br />

Trousdale died in a hospital in Burbank, California on Tuesday, June 2. Confirming his death, his representative stated that he died "of an undisclosed illness." In a statement to the press, his representative said: "It was a light for many and will be missed by his family, friends and fans around the world."

"Although it seemed that he belonged to all of us, the family is requesting that he respect their privacy at this time of mourning," added the representative for Trousdale. "If you want to make a donation in his honor, please give it to ASPCA."

Trousdale's death came after McCartney shared his thoughts on the future Dream Street reunion. When asked about the possibility in an interview with Us Weekly in May, the "Summerland" star stated: "Dream Street was very important to me for the pillars of my life about recording music, singing and dancing, collaborating and working well. with others, so yeah. I'll never say never, crazier things have happened! "

McCartney and Trousdale became part of Dream Street along with Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger and Frankie Galasso in 2000. They separated in 2002.