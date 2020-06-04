Jay-Z lends his private jet to Ahmaud Arbery's lawyers to attend court

With a court hearing scheduled for Thursday and flights not available, the attorneys they represent Ahmaud ArberyThe family says they "began to lose hope,quot; that they could attend, until Jay Z offered to help.
According to Instagram posts shared by Blerim Elmazi and S. Lee MerrittThe rapper loaned his private plane to the legal team so they could attend a preliminary hearing in Georgia.
"Court hearing in Brunswick, Georgia, this morning," Elmazi said captioned a photo in front of the plane. "There were no flights to take us there last night. @Leemerrittesq and I spent hours trying to find flights or cars. At 1am we started to lose hope until we got a call from the Jay-Z people at Roc Nation telling us He chartered a flight to attend this hearing with Ahmaud Arbery's family. Grateful for their support. "
Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was fatally shot in February. Video of the incident circulated online, sparking widespread outrage.
During today's probable cause hearing, NBC News reports that a judge ruled that all three defendants charged in connection with Arbery's death would be tried.
Ahmaud Arbery family
May 7 Gregory McMichael64 years old and his son Travis McMichael, 34, they were arrested and charged with serious murder and aggravated assault.
The man who allegedly filmed the fatal shooting of Arbery, 50. William "Roddie,quot; BryanHe was arrested two weeks later and charged with serious murder and a criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
While Arbery's family maintains he was jogging when the shooting occurred, the McMichaels, who are white, said they thought he was a robbery suspect.
Earlier this week, Jay-Z and Roc Nation released multiple full-page ads in newspapers across the country in tribute to George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.
Quoting a 1965 speech by Dr. Martin Luther King son., the ad says in part: "The only way we can really achieve freedom is to somehow chase away the fear of death. But if a man has not discovered something for which he will die, he is in no condition to live. Deep down our non-violent creed is the conviction that there are some things so dear, so precious, so eternally true, that it is worth dying for. "
Jay-Z's representative did not comment when E! News about the gesture of the private plane.