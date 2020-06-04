Jay-Z lends his private jet to Ahmaud Arbery's lawyers to attend court

With a court hearing scheduled for Thursday and flights not available, the attorneys they represent Ahmaud ArberyThe family says they "began to lose hope,quot; that they could attend, until Jay Z offered to help.

According to Instagram posts shared by Blerim Elmazi and S. Lee MerrittThe rapper loaned his private plane to the legal team so they could attend a preliminary hearing in Georgia.

"Court hearing in Brunswick, Georgia, this morning," Elmazi said captioned a photo in front of the plane. "There were no flights to take us there last night. @Leemerrittesq and I spent hours trying to find flights or cars. At 1am we started to lose hope until we got a call from the Jay-Z people at Roc Nation telling us He chartered a flight to attend this hearing with Ahmaud Arbery's family. Grateful for their support. "

Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was fatally shot in February. Video of the incident circulated online, sparking widespread outrage.