"Javed and I have provided more than 4,000 meals in the slums of the city." – Shabana Azmi

As the closure continues, Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar are doing their part for those who are going through difficult times. The couple has always been socially conscious and human in their approach to the less privileged.

Speaking to a prominent newspaper, Shabana said: “I have personally donated to CINTAA (Association of Film and TV Artists). Javed and I have provided over 4,000 meals in the city's slums. "Javed Akhtar revealed that the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS), a government-mandated copyright society, has also been helping its 3,700 members with rations and cash donations. In addition to that, together with Shankar Mahadevan and the music label, they have made cash transfers of 2,500 rupees per week, per person, through the closure to 800 vulnerable members of the music industry , who are not registered members of IPRS This is being facilitated by IPRS.

Shabana also revealed that the late Kaifi Azmi's hometown, Mijwan, is also receiving relief in various ways. As of June 1, the Mijwan Welfare Society was able to reach more than 50,000 people in 152 villages in 26 districts in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Delhi. She said: “Vinod (Kumar Pandey, CEO) had left for Mijwan on March 6 and was supposed to return in 10 days. He is still there, working closely with the authorities since April 2, to publicize and support daily wage earners with dry food grain kits (consisting of rice, dal, atta, chunks of soybeans, sugar , salt, oil) and hygiene kits (soaps). and masks). With transportation networks in bankruptcy, people have been using their own cars to deliver supplies. I feel it is Abba's blessing that people have been able to overcome fear and follow this path. ” He also added that until June 1, they had distributed 1.04,777 kg of food grains, 6,306 handwashing soaps, 860 sanitary napkins and 27,098 cloth masks.

Shabana and Javed continue to inspire with their compassion and humanitarian efforts.