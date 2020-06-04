Janhvi Kapoor Shares 9 Throwback Gifts For Her Fans

Janhvi Kapoor has only one movie. However, the actress has created a space for her in B-town. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's eldest daughter Janhvi are a social media sensation. With millions of people following her on social media, Janhvi makes sure to post multiple photos and videos of her personal life as well as her projects to keep her fans interested. Janhvi's next Gunjan Saxena: Kargil Girl is set to launch on the OTT platform due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And today, the actress shared 9 different memories on Instagram to give her fans a glimpse into her life. While two videos showcased her kathak skills, others were photos from her vacation, with her father Boney Kapoor, friend and guide Manish Malhotra, and even holding a bouquet of red roses. She captioned the post as: "I found my old phone, I found some fun memories." Nice, isn't it?