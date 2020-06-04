Jake Paul charged with alleged involvement in Arizona looting

Scottsdale, Arizona police charged popular YouTuber Jake Paul for his alleged involvement in a shopping center riot over the weekend. Paul was charged with two misdemeanors: criminal trespass and illegal gathering. He was "issued a subpoena to appear in court in one month," according to a statement from the Scottsdale Police Department sent to The edge. The charges were first reported by ABC15 Arizona.

"Following the riots and looting that occurred on the night of May 30, 2020 at the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, the Scottsdale Police Department received hundreds of tips and videos identifying the social media influencer Jake Joseph Paul as participant in the riot, "Scottsdale police said. Department said in a statement to The edge. "Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an illegal assembly and the police ordered the protesters to leave the area. Paul also entered illegally and remained inside the mall when it was closed. "

Paul previously denied participation in any looting activity. He issued a long statement on Twitter following multiple videos posted on instagram and twitter showing himself and his team members outside and inside an Arizona mall where looting was taking place. Paul's statement states that "neither I nor anyone in our group participated in any looting or vandalism."

"Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an illegal assembly."

“We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and draw more attention to the anger we feel in every neighborhood we travel; we were strictly documenting, not participating, "Paul wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

It was not clear from the videos whether Paul and his team actively participated in any looting. Prominent members of the YouTube community, and a variety of other online critics, criticized Paul for his appearance on the scene anyway.

Protests against police brutality have spread to all 50 states after the death of George Floyd. Despite the fact that many of these protests are peaceful assemblies, authorities and lawmakers have cited cases of looting and riots in the creation of curfews and the escalation of police responses. Paul said he intended to document the "anger and frustration,quot; felt by the community in Arizona.