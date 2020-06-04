Jake Paul asks people to focus on the issue of black lives instead of his criminal trespassing charge

Instagram

The YouTube star, who was caught on camera inside the Scottsdale Fashion Square shopping center during the looting, was reportedly arrested and charged with illegal gathering.

Jake Paul you want people to turn their attention to issues that are important. Shortly after it was reported that he was indicted for his role in the looting of a Scottsdale, Arizona shopping mall during a Black Lives Matter protest, the YouTube personality offered a simple answer using his social media account.

On Thursday June 4, the 23-year-old digital influencer shared a link to a news report that he was charged with criminal trespassing and illegal gathering on Twitter. Commenting on the matter, he told his 3.7 million followers, "Give me my charges and let's turn our attention to George Floyd and Black Lives Matter."

Jake Paul answered his criminal trespass charge.

Hours earlier, the Scottsdale Police Department released Jake's encounter with the law. Through his official account, the PD tweeted: "We have received hundreds of tips in response to the events at @ScottsdaleFS. In our ongoing investigation, it was confirmed that Jake Paul was present and remained inside after an illegal assembly was declared and been accused of illegal rape and illegal assembly. "

The Scottsdale Police Department announced charges against Jake Paul.

An earlier report from ABC 15 Arizona suggested that the content creator was also arrested in connection with his involvement in the Saturday night May 30 riot.

The charges against Jake came days after videos of him were filmed inside Fashion Square Mall while the looting was taking place. The younger brother of Logan PaulHowever, he quickly denied that he and his friends participated in the act of vandalism.

In a statement released on Sunday, May 31, Jake insisted that he "does not tolerate violence, looting, or violation of the law" or "participated in any form of looting or vandalism." He added: "By context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrible injustices our country has ever seen, which led us to tear gas for filming the events and brutality unfolding in Arizona."

As for his present in the mall, the former of Tana Mongeau He explained, "We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and draw more attention to the anger we feel in every neighborhood we travel; we strictly document, we don't interact."