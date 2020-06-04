Jake Paul arrested for illegal rape after looting video

Instagram

The popular YouTuber has been charged with criminal trespassing after filming riots at the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall amid a Black Lives Matter protest in Arizona.

YouTube star Jake Paul He has been arrested and charged with involvement in riots during a Black Lives Matter protest in Arizona.

The 23-year-old has been charged with trespassing at the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, according to ABC 15 Arizona.

Paul filmed images of people looting at the mall over the weekend, but shot critics who accused him of engaging in vandalism, insisting that he was only there to document the criminal acts.

He also accused police officers of attacking him.

Posting images to his Instagram Story account, Paul said: "To be clear, neither I nor anyone in our group engaged in any type of looting or vandalism. By context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest against one of the Most horrible injustices. Our country has ever seen, leading us to tear gas for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona. "

"We were gassed and forced to continue walking on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and draw more attention to the anger we feel in every neighborhood we travel; we were strictly documenting, not committed. I don't approves of the violence, looting, or violation of the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed, and while that is not the answer, it is important for people to see it and collectively discover how to move forward in a healthy way. "

But new reports suggest that he was present after the protest was declared an illegal assembly and did not leave the mall when ordered by police officers. He has been charged with criminal trespass and illegal gathering.