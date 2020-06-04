Jake Fromm's apology does little to help Bills rookie bounce back from "elite white people,quot; comment

Jake Fromm has not attended a live practice as the Bills' fifth-round draft pick for 2020, but his hopes of making the team already take a hit. The former Georgia quarterback did himself no favors when he made it harder for his new teammates to immediately love him.

Fromm already made his worst rookie mistake, which he made the year before he was selected by Buffalo. He apologized Thursday for using the phrase "elite white people,quot; during a leaked 2019 text message conversation.

"There is no excuse for that choice of words and feeling," part of Fromm's statement is read on Twitter. "I promise to pledge to be part of the solution in this country … Again, I am very sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness."

What Fromm said in the text exchange is even more troubling due to the context in which it was mentioned.

Newbie to the bills, QB Jake Fromm is in danger of being cut after text messages leaked saying guns should be expensive "so only elite white people can get them haha,quot; pic.twitter.com/aYkfV6FxsX – Lee Harvey (@ MusikFan4Life) June 4, 2020

Fromm was a successful three-year starter in Georgia, his home school, aged 35-7 while showing off the professional makeup that made him recruit on Day 3 despite having limited arm strength and athletics. The Bills acquired development talent to compete with Matt Barkley for second place behind third-year franchise QB Josh Allen.

Although Fromm first came to the Bills in internal discussions, there is no doubt that he will now have a tougher battle to be welcomed in the locker room.

"Jake was honest and frank with us about the text exchange," part of the Bills' statement said, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He asked for an opportunity to address and apologize to his teammates and coaches at a team meeting today, and he did. We will continue to work with Jake on the responsibilities of being a Buffalo Bill on and off the field."

The Bills have to be more disappointed than that last sentence, to the point that there should already be regret for recruiting Fromm without fully examining him. It is always a bad time for an NFL player to make a racist comment, whatever the context. It is even worse when he is a rookie without guaranteed status and reveals himself during a offseason when the team can't get together, work together, and face problems in person.

Colin Kaepernick, who was ahead of the rest of the NFL in drawing attention to social justice issues with his kneeling protests at the national anthem in 2016, could not even be signed as a third string QB despite his long ceiling taller as a pitcher and athlete. . It is not a good idea to see Fromm get that opportunity as a much more physically limited perspective.

If Fromm thought choosing a complex NFL offense for a strong playoff contender was difficult, he can expect everything to become even more difficult as he tries to mingle with unfamiliar players, those who are African-American and others. The difference between Fromm and Drew Brees of the Saints is that Fromm does not have any accumulated capital in his team and in the league. That will make it much more difficult for him to recover.