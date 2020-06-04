"It doesn't feel good with my soul" – Up News Info

Amanda Seales says goodbye to daytime talk show The real.

"My contract is over … and I didn't renew it, because it doesn't feel good for my soul to be in a place where I can't speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to," Seales said during an Instagram Live earlier this week. "And where the people who are speaking disparagingly to me are not being handled," he added.

Sources tell Up News Info that they offered him a new deal, but they refused to stay.

"I am not in a space where I can, as a full black woman, have my voice and my coworkers also have their voices and where people at the top do not respect the need for black voices to be at the top too," Seales said.

Seales had served as a guest co-host multiple times in 2019 before becoming a permanent co-host in early January, joining Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Adrienne Houghton.

He later released a follow-up statement that his decision to leave the show had nothing to do with his co-hosts.

“Don't try to create a false dissent between me and the co-hosts of The Real. All of you so cheesy, "he said." There's a whole pandemic and uprising going on, and you still can't find more to do than try to create some kind of conflict that doesn't exist. … What I have to do with my business has nothing to do with them, sisters. "

Seales is known for her role as Tiffany DuBois on HBO Unsafe and his special stand-up debut, I Be Knowin & # 39 ;. She is also the creator / presenter of the live music + game show, Smart fun and black and host weekly podcasts, Small doses.



The real It is in its sixth season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication, with a broadcast on the Bounce cable network. Produced by Warner Bros. Television Distribution, the show was renewed for its seventh and eighth seasons in November 2019, passing through the 2021-2022 television season.