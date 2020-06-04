IOS 13.5.5 beta code could have leaked Apple's next big product boost: BGR

Code in an iOS update has revealed that Apple appears to be closing in, or at least laying the groundwork for a mega subscription package, now that the iPhone maker offers a range of services like Apple Music and Apple News +

This type of subscription product has been hinted at for a while now.

The code that refers to the possible package was found in the beta version of iOS 13.5.5 that Apple recently released to developers.

Word had already spread about this possibility in the fall, and now the new code found in an iOS update makes it seem even more likely that Apple is preparing to do something that users of its countless subscription products will surely appreciate. : Offer an all-in-one type, mega-subscription package. Where you could pay a monthly price, in other words, and get access to Apple services like Apple TV + and Apple News + that, as things stand now, cost you individual monthly fees for each.

Quoting anonymous sources close to the conversations, The Financial Times It previously reported that Apple had already entered into talks with music companies about some form of all-inclusive subscription package before the November 1 launch of Apple's new Netflix-type subscription television service. We've just passed the six-month mark since the launch of Apple TV + (for which Apple is now buying older movies and TV shows, to give the service a library that makes it more valuable to subscribers), and MacRumors It reports that code has been found in iOS 13.5.5 suggesting that this type of subscription package is now a little closer to reality than mere rumor.

Speculation about some form of Apple Prime subscription (which is the unofficial name that some people have been calling this idea, with a nod to the Amazon Prime membership that includes a wide range of benefits) has suggested that it should at least include Apple TV +, Apple News +, and Apple Music. Those currently cost $ 4.99 / month, $ 9.99 / month, and $ 9.99 / month, respectively, which would suggest a package that costs less than that total of about $ 25 / month.

From Apple's point of view, there is untapped potential for cross-pollination in its different subscription offerings, such as a recent tweet by Jaeden Martell, star of the Apple TV + series. Defending Jacob, makes clear:

Still, all this does not suggest that such a package is necessarily an inevitable conclusion. Record labels are reportedly scary about required terms of agreement revisions that would undoubtedly have to be enforced if Apple Music is included in this package, which would change the payment generated for song streaming. However, not all of Apple's subscription services have met with the same enthusiasm from users, let's say, so it would be logical that, depending on how aggressively Apple values ​​a package like this, It might be less asking to encourage consumers to sign up for it rather than trying to convince those same consumers that they need another independent news app or something like Apple TV +.

