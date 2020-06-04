Instagram does not provide users of its embedding API with a copyright license to display embedded images on other websites, the company said in an email Thursday to Up News Info Technica. The announcement might come as a nasty surprise to users who believe that embedding images, rather than hosting them directly, provides isolation against copyright claims.

"While our terms allow us to grant a sublicense, we do not grant one for our insert API," a spokesperson for the Facebook company told Up News Info in an email Thursday. "Our platform policies require third parties to have the necessary rights from applicable rights holders. This includes ensuring that they have a license to share this content, if required by law."

In plain English, before you insert someone's Instagram post on your website, you may need to apply to the poster for a separate license for the post images. If you don't, you could be subject to a copyright lawsuit.

Professional photographers are likely to encourage the decision, as it will strengthen their hand in negotiations with editors. But it could also significantly change the culture of the Web. Until now, people have generally felt free to insert Instagram posts on their own sites without worrying about copyright concerns. That may be about to change.

Two demands, different results.

Newsweek recently discovered this the hard way. Photographer Elliot McGucken took a rare photo (perhaps this one) of an ephemeral lake in Death Valley. Normally, Death Valley is completely dry, but occasionally a heavy rain will create a large amount of water. Newsweek asked to license the image, but McGucken rejected his offer. So Newsweek included a post from McGucken's Instagram feed that contained the image.

McGucken sued for copyright infringement, arguing that he had not given Newsweek permission to use the photo. Newsweek replied that he did not need McGucken's permission because he could indirectly obtain rights through Instagram. Instagram's terms of service require anyone uploading photos to provide a copyright license to Instagram, including the right to sub-license the same rights to other users. Newsweek argued that such license extends to users of Instagram's embedding technology, such as Newsweek.

Newsweek had reason to be optimistic about this argument because Mashable won a very similar case in April. The judge in the Mashable case ruled that photographer Stephanie Sinclair "gave Instagram the right to sublicense the photo, and Instagram validly exercised that right by granting Mashable a sublicense to display the photo."

But in a surprise ruling Monday, Judge Katherine Failla declined to dismiss McGucken's lawsuit at an early stage. She argued that there was not enough evidence in the registry to decide whether Instagram's terms of service provided a copyright license for embedded photos.

The Instagram bomb

Now Instagram has dropped another bomb that casts doubt on the entire premise of the Newsweek defense.

"Wow. That is going to blow up the Sinclair case, "Cornell copyright scholar James Grimmelmann wrote after sharing the Instagram comment with him.

By openly declaring that users of its embedding feature do not obtain Instagram licenses to display photos, Instagram prevents future defendants from using the Mashable argument. Newsweek will find it difficult to convince a judge that he had an Instagram sublicense when Instagram has explicitly stated otherwise.

Instagram tells Up News Info that it is exploring the possibility of giving users more control over embedding photos. At this time, Instagram users can block the inclusion of their posts by changing their Instagram account to private. But that will also prevent users on the Instagram platform from viewing your content, which can be a professional responsibility for professional photographers. At this time, Instagram does not offer any option to publicize content within the Instagram app while disabling insertion on external websites.

Kim Almazan, a copyright litigator at the Withers Worldwide law firm, argues that the safest route is for media companies to ask photographers for permission before listing their work in news articles, and using another photo. if the photographer says no.

The "server test,quot; is more important than ever

Newsweek has a couple of other legal options. Newsweek claimed fair use, but Judge Failla seemed skeptical of this argument in Monday's ruling.

Grimmelmann pointed out another argument that Newsweek could raise: that Instagram, not Newsweek, was the distributor of the photograph.

An embedded Instagram post is actually code that instructs the user's browser to search for the content of a post, such as McGucken's photo, directly from Instagram's servers. In the past, courts have ruled against plaintiffs in inclusion cases based on the "server test," which holds that the responsibility lies with whoever runs the server that actually delivers infringing content to the user, in this case, Instagram

This argument is a binding law in the Ninth Circuit, which includes California (and therefore covers many technology companies). The appeals courts in most other circuits have not ruled on the issue in one way or another. A federal trial judge in New York rejected the 2018 server test, creating a worrying precedent for the defendants. But because it was only a first instance court ruling, it was not binding on other judges.

Instagram's decision to launch users of its embedding API under the bus makes testing the server crucial for cases like this. If the server test is adopted outside of the Ninth Circuit, it could provide a legal basis for continued use of Instagram's built-in posts. On the other hand, if the 2nd Circuit, which covers New York, finally rejects the server test, then it would be legally dangerous to use Instagram inlays without a separate copyright license.

Grimmelmann notes that Facebook's statement is "studiously uncompromising,quot; on whether the server's test is the law.

At this point, Newsweek's best chance is likely to be raising a test defense from the server. Eventually, the case may go to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, which will have to decide whether it wants to follow the precedent of the Ninth Circuit, which could make it a de facto national standard, or reject the server test and cast the legality of embedding in doubt across the country.